US is playing victim: China on detention reports

US is trying to play the victim: China on reports it may detain Americans

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Oct 19 2020, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 16:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's foreign ministry said on Monday the United States is calling white 'black' and is trying to play the victim, following a report Beijing had warned Washington that Americans may be detained in China due to US prosecution of Chinese scholars.

US actions have severely damaged the interests of Chinese citizens, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Chinese officials had issued repeated warnings to US government officials that China may detain Americans in China in response to the Justice Department's prosecution of Chinese military-affiliated scholars.

The Trump administration has increasingly accused China of using cyber operations and espionage to steal US technological, military and other know-how in a strategy to supplant the United States as the world's leading financial and military power. Beijing denies the allegations.

