US military has evacuated 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far: official

Nearly 2,000 Afghan 'special immigrants' have been relocated to the United States

  • Aug 18 2021, 07:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 07:54 ist
The 3,200 who had been taken out of the country so far included US personnel. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US military has evacuated more than 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone, a White House official said.

"Today, US military flights evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, US permanent residents, and their families on 13 flights," the official said, adding: "Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate."

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said that the 3,200 who had been taken out of the country so far included US personnel, and that nearly 2,000 Afghan "special immigrants" have been relocated to the United States.

