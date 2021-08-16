US opens probe of Tesla Autopilot after 11 crashes

US safety officials opened a preliminary investigation into Tesla's Autopilot after identifying 11 crashes involving the driver assistance system, officials said Monday.
The incidents dating back to 2018 included one fatal crash and seven that resulted in injuries, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Tesla's directions to drivers requires "active driver supervision" behind the wheel, but critics, including in Congress, have said Autopilot can be easily fooled and have called for NHTSA to take action.
