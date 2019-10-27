US operation in Syria: Turkey-US exchanged information

Turkish and US military authorities exchanged and coordinated information ahead of an attack in Syria's Idlib, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
"Prior to the US operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place," the ministry said on Twitter.
