US operation in Syria: Turkey-US exchanged information

Reuters
Reuters, Istanbul,
  • Oct 27 2019, 15:12pm ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2019, 16:11pm ist
A protester fires a rocket during a pro-Kurdish demonstration against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria. (Reuters Photo)

Turkish and US military authorities exchanged and coordinated information ahead of an attack in Syria's Idlib, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

"Prior to the US operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place," the ministry said on Twitter. 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Turkey
Syria
Comments (+)
 