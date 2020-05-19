US President Donald Trump says WHO has done 'a very sad job,' statement 'in near future'

WHO has done 'a very sad job', says US President Trump

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • May 19 2020, 08:27 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 08:27 ist
US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on Opportunity Zones in the Cabinet Room of the White House May 18, 2020, in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would issue a statement about the World Health Organization in the near future and said it had "done a very sad job" in its handling of the coronavirus.

Trump told a White House event he would make a decision about U.S. WHO funding soon, and that he had he considered reducing it to $40 million, but some felt that was too much. Asked why he had not addressed a virtual ministerial meeting of the WHO earlier in the day, he replied:

"I chose not to make a statement today. I'll be giving them a statement, sometime in the near future, but ... I think they've done a very sad job in the last period of time." 

