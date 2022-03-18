US President Biden to speak with China's Xi today

US President Joe Biden to speak with China's Xi Jinping today

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 18 2022, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 08:09 ist
US President Joe Biden (L) and China President Xi Jinping. Credit: AFP File Photo

US President Joe Biden will speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at 9 am Eastern time (1300 GMT) on Friday, the White House said.

"This is part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the (People's Republic of China)," according to the statement.

"The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between the two countries as well as Russia's war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
World news
United States
China
White House

What's Brewing

36-million-yr-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert

36-million-yr-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert

DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'

DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'

Violin a 'weapon of resistance' in Ukraine shelters

Violin a 'weapon of resistance' in Ukraine shelters

Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns

Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns

In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified

In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified

 