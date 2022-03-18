US President Joe Biden to speak with China's Xi Jinping today

US President Joe Biden will speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at 9 am Eastern time (1300 GMT) on Friday, the White House said.

"This is part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the (People's Republic of China)," according to the statement.

"The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between the two countries as well as Russia's war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern."

