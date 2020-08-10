US President Trump tweets picture of him on Mt Rushmore, says reports of asking to be on it 'fake'

US President Donald Trump tweeted an image of him next to Abraham Lincoln’s face on Mt Rushmore in South Dakota, USA. A minute later, he tweeted that an NYT report of the White House reaching out to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about adding President Trump on Mount Rushmore was “Fake News”.

“This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!” he tweeted.

A White House aide contacted Governor Noem’s office enquiring about the process to add additional presidents to the monument, reported New York Times.

The publication reported quoting a source that in private, the Governor met Trump and gifted him a four-foot replica of the monument that included him on the monument.

The American monument has 60-foot presidential likenesses of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, carved on the side of a hill in Black Hills, South Dakota.

According to the National Parks Service website, these Presidents were chosen by sculptor Gutzon Borglum because, “from his perspective, they represented the most important events in the history of the United States.”