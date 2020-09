Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of failing to confront Russia, accusing the US leader of being the "puppy" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I've gone head to head with Putin, and made it clear to him -- we're not going to take any of this stuff. He's Putin's puppy," Biden said of Trump.