US Presidential Elections: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Pennsylvania by over 5,500 votes

Biden currently has at least 253 electoral votes. The magic number is 270.

  • Nov 06 2020, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 19:40 ist
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

Democrat Joe Biden has taken the lead in key battleground state Pennsylvania, where a victory for the former vice president would push him past the threshold of electoral votes needed to win the White House, US media said Thursday.

More ballots are yet to be counted, but shortly before 1400 GMT, CNN and The New York Times reported that Biden had moved ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump by more than 5,500 votes.

Biden currently has at least 253 electoral votes. The magic number is 270. If he wins Pennsylvania -- a state won by Trump in 2016 -- and its 20 electoral votes, he would pass that threshold.

Biden is also currently in the lead in key states Georgia and Nevada.

