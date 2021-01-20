US Presidential inauguration live: Countdown begins, Joe Biden to sworn-in as 46th US president soon

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president on Wednesday, drawing a curtain on the most tumultuous administration of modern times and charting a new course to tackle Covid-19 and unite a splintered nation. Official Washington has taken on the dystopian look of an armed camp, protected by some 25,000 National Guard troops tasked with preventing any repeat of this month's attack. And with the pandemic raging, the general public is essentially barred from attending the swearing-in, leading to the unprecedented sight of an empty National Mall on Inauguration Day. Stay tuned for more updates.