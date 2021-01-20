US Presidential inauguration live: Countdown begins, Joe Biden to sworn-in as 46th US president soon

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president on Wednesday, drawing a curtain on the most tumultuous administration of modern times and charting a new course to tackle Covid-19 and unite a splintered nation. Official Washington has taken on the dystopian look of an armed camp, protected by some 25,000 National Guard troops tasked with preventing any repeat of this month's attack. And with the pandemic raging, the general public is essentially barred from attending the swearing-in, leading to the unprecedented sight of an empty National Mall on Inauguration Day. Stay tuned for more updates.
Kamala Harris’ stepchildren are arriving. This inaugural is historic for Jews as well. Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish, the first Jewish person to hold such a high (unelected) office
Former presidents and former first ladies are being introduced at the inauguration
'Grateful to have you with me', Biden thanks wife Jill ahead of inauguration
With US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the brink of scripting history, her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran says he told his niece to keep doing what she does without getting bothered by others.
Republican members of Congress who objected the certification of Biden's election results arrive at the Capitol to attend the inauguration
The inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden features a lineup of celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and, singing the national anthem, Lady Gaga
US singer Lady Gaga arrives for the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden at the US Capitol
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris arrive at the US Capitol ahead of swearing-in
The three former presidents attending the inauguration arrive with their spouses: Bill and Hillary Clinton, George and Laura Bush, Barack and Michelle Obama
US Supreme Court is being evacuated due to a bomb threat, reports CNN
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive at the US Capitol for Joe Biden's inauguration
Donald Trump left a letter for Joe Biden: Spokesman
Donald Trump left a letter to his successor Joe Biden before leaving the White House, spokesman Judd Deere told AFP minutes after the outgoing president's departure.
Bidens attend mass in Washington with Republican, Democratic Congress leaders
Greta Thunberg trolls Trump as he departs White House
Obama congratulates Biden ahead of inauguration day
Jennifer Lopez ahead of inauguration day performance
Trump, in departure remarks, says he 'will be back in some form'
US President Donald Trump said he will be "back in some form" before boarding Air Force One for Florida on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden.
Biden-Harris's inauguration: All you need to know
After four years of Donald Trump and a hotly-contested election, President-elect Joe Biden, who was formerly vice-president under Barack Obama, is set to take charge as the 46th President of the United States, with his running mate Kamala Harris will take charge as the Vice President in a ceremony marked by Covid-19, an insurrection at the Capitol and a President who only reluctantly acquiesced to a transition of power.
Four years of Donald Trump's presidency in quotes
After four tumultuous years in the office, Donald Trump's tenure as the President of the United States is finally coming to an end. It won't be a travesty to describe his four years in the White House as extremely eventful, as Trump never failed to dish out controversial quotes.
How to watch the 2021 US presidential inauguration
The 59th presidential inauguration will be largely virtual but will still feature a number of ceremonial events and celebrations. Here’s what’s happening and how to watch from home.
Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram celebrates her inauguration
Residents of the ancestral village of Kamala Harris celebrated her inauguration as US vice president on Wednesday by setting off firecrackers and distributing food.
Theresa May rebukes Boris Johnson as UK welcomes Biden era
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the start of a new UK-US chapter on Wednesday under incoming US President Joe Biden, even as his predecessor Theresa May accused Johnson of “abandoning” the UK's moral leadership in the world during the tumultuous Trump era.
Acting AG Rosen stepping down as Trump administration ends
Acting US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will step down on Wednesday after temporarily heading the Justice Department and serving as the No. 2 official since May 2019, overseeing its Big Tech probe and other wide-ranging investigations.
Rosen, 62, a former deputy transportation secretary under President Donald Trump who was sworn in as deputy attorney general in May 2019, took the reins of the Justice Department after Bill Barr announced he would step down on Dec. 23.
German president 'greatly relieved' at US change of power
"I am greatly relieved that Joe Biden will beinauguratedas president today and move into the White House," the head of state said.
"I know this feeling is shared by many people in Germany."
Steinmeier said America's institutions had proven their strength in the face of "great tests" and "hostility" during Trump's term.
EU sighs with relief as Biden readies to enter White House
The European Union's top officials breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday that Joe Biden will be taking over as president of the United States, but they warned that the world has changed after four years of Donald Trump and that trans-Atlantic ties will be different in the future.
“This new dawn in America is the moment we've been awaiting for so long,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, hailing Biden's arrival as “resounding proof that, once again after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House.”
Under lockdown, Washington DC on edge ahead of Biden's inauguration
The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will take place in a Washington on edge, after the deadly riot at the US Capitol unleashed a wave of fear and unmatched security concerns.
