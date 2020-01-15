US Prez Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a 'Trump deal' for Iran

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 15 2020, 11:01am ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2020, 16:21pm ist
"Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @BorisJohnson, stated, 'We should replace the Iran deal with the Trump deal,'" Trump tweeted along with an "I agree!" (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said he agreed with a comment by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a "Trump deal" should replace the Iran nuclear deal.

"Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @BorisJohnson, stated, 'We should replace the Iran deal with the Trump deal,'" Trump said in a posting on Twitter late on Tuesday. "I agree!"

Johnson, who has praised Trump as a great dealmaker, called on Tuesday for the president to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new pact to ensure the Islamic Republic does not get an atomic weapon. 

