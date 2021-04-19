US probes fatal Tesla crash believed to be driverless

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 19 2021, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 00:49 ist
The remains of a Tesla vehicle are seen after it crashed in The Woodlands, Texas. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it is investigating a Texas crash on Saturday that left two dead and local police said it appeared to have occurred with no one in the driver's seat.

NHTSA said it "has immediately launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash. We are actively engaged with local law enforcement and Tesla to learn more about the details of the crash and will take appropriate steps when we have more information."

The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated Autopilot driving system following recent accidents.

Tesla
Crash
United States
Texas

