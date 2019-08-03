US rapper A$AP Rocky released until assault verdict

The Stockholm district court said Friday that US rapper A$AP Rocky should be released from custody, pending the verdict of an assault trial that has garnered global attention and stirred fan outrage.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been in custody in Sweden since he was arrested on July 3 after a street brawl, but on the last day of his trial the court decided to release him, pending the verdict.

"Rakim Mayers... (and the two others accused) are no longer going to be remanded in custody," presiding judge Per Lennerbrant told the court, adding that the court's verdict would be made available on August 14.