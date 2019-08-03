US rapper A$AP Rocky released until assault verdict

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Stockholm,
  • Aug 03 2019, 08:00am ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2019, 08:10am ist
ASAP Rocky (back-R) reacts as he leaves the district court in Stockholm, Sweden by car on the third day of the rapper's June street brawl assault trial, August 2, 2019. (TT News Agency/Fredrik Persson via REUTERS)

The Stockholm district court said Friday that US rapper A$AP Rocky should be released from custody, pending the verdict of an assault trial that has garnered global attention and stirred fan outrage.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been in custody in Sweden since he was arrested on July 3 after a street brawl, but on the last day of his trial the court decided to release him, pending the verdict.

"Rakim Mayers... (and the two others accused) are no longer going to be remanded in custody," presiding judge Per Lennerbrant told the court, adding that the court's verdict would be made available on August 14.

