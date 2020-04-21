'US records 1,433 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours'

US records 1,433 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 21 2020, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 09:11 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The coronavirus death toll in the United States -- the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic -- has climbed by 1,433 in the past 24 hours to reach 42,094, the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University showed Monday.

The US has recorded more than 784,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.

Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India here.

New York is the epicenter of the US outbreak, though it seems the state may have endured the worst of the crisis.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that 478 deaths had been recorded in the previous 24 hours, the lowest total in more than two weeks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
USA
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 