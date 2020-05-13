US Republicans keep congressional seat: Report

US Republicans keep congressional seat in Wisconsin election: New York Times

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 13 2020, 12:09 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 12:09 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

U.S. Republicans kept a seat representing a rural Wisconsin district in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, as state legislator Tom Tiffany defeated Democratic law school professor Tricia Zunker in a special election, the New York Times said.

With 77% of the votes counted, Tiffany was ahead with 57.7% to 42.3% for Zunker, the Times said.

Tiffany had President Donald Trump's endorsement to win the largely conservative area of Wisconsin, which had been represented by Republican Sean Duffy, who resigned last year.

Zunker had hoped to be the first Native American elected to Congress from the state.

US
Wisconsin
Donald Trump

