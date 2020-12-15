US sanctions have 'shaken' values of alliance: Turkey

US sanctions have 'shaken' values of alliance: Turkey

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 15 2020, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 23:31 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday U.S. sanctions over Ankara's purchase of Russian defences had shaken all values in their alliance and he called for renewed cooperation between the NATO allies.

On Monday, Washington imposed the sanctions targeting Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industry (SSB), its chairman and three other employees.

"This sanctions decision has shaken all values in our countries' alliance," Akar said. "Returning to cooperation and solidarity with the United States ... will provide an important contribution to regional and global peace and security."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Turkey
USA
NATO
Russia

What's Brewing

Wistron violence to sour Apple's 'Make In India' plans?

Wistron violence to sour Apple's 'Make In India' plans?

We could feed the population of two Earths

We could feed the population of two Earths

Experts reveal neurotoxic nature of a chemical in soaps

Experts reveal neurotoxic nature of a chemical in soaps

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report

ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10

ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10

 