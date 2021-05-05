US says G7 activities will go ahead as planned after Covid scare

The United States' delegation to the Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in London will continue activities as planned, a State Department spokesman said on Wednesday after two of India's representatives tested positive for Covid-19.
"The US delegation was advised, including by the UK's public health professionals, that our stringent masking, social distancing, and daily testing protocols would permit us to continue with our G7 activities as planned," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told traveling press.
"We have no reason to believe any of our delegation is at risk."
