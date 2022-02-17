Russia withdrawing troops from Ukraine border false: US

US says Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine is 'false'

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Feb 17 2022, 06:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 06:15 ist
Russian military trucks on the way to cross a bridge linking the Russia-controlled Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland. Credit: AFP Photo

A US senior administration official on Wednesday told reporters that Russia's claim it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine is "false."

"So yesterday, the Russian government said it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine. They received a lot of attention for that claim, both here and around the world. But we now know it was false," the official said.

