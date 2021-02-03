US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

The United States said Tuesday it was too early to accept an Iranian proposal for the EU to help revive a nuclear deal, reiterating calls on Tehran to come into full compliance.
President Joe Biden's administration will be "consulting with our allies, consulting with our partners, consulting with Congress before we're reaching the point where we're going to engage directly with the Iranians and (be) willing to entertain any sort of proposal," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
