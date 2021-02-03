'Too early to accept Iran bid on reviving nuclear deal'

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

AFP
AFP,
  • Feb 03 2021, 08:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 08:42 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States said Tuesday it was too early to accept an Iranian proposal for the EU to help revive a nuclear deal, reiterating calls on Tehran to come into full compliance.

President Joe Biden's administration will be "consulting with our allies, consulting with our partners, consulting with Congress before we're reaching the point where we're going to engage directly with the Iranians and (be) willing to entertain any sort of proposal," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US
Iran
Nuclear deal

What's Brewing

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

 