'US keeps 100 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95bn'

US secures 100 mn doses of potential coronavirus vaccine for $1.95bn: Biontech

AFP
AFP, Frankfurt,
  • Jul 22 2020, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 19:35 ist

The US government has agreed to pay $1.95 billion (1.68 billion euros) to secure 100 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by US pharma giant Pfizer and Germany's Biontech, the German firm said Wednesday.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The US also has an option to purchase "an additional 500 million doses", Biontech said in a statement.

"Americans will receive the vaccine for free consistent with US government's commitment for free access for Covid-19 vaccines," it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Making profits from coffee in China could be a grind

Making profits from coffee in China could be a grind

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

How TikTok gave rural Indian women fame, fun & fortune

How TikTok gave rural Indian women fame, fun & fortune

 