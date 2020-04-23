US sees 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

US sees 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  Apr 23 2020, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 08:58 ist
Downtown Emergency Service Center's temporary shelter location at the Red Lion Hotel during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Reuters Photo)

The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.

