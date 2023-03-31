US Senate confirms Indian-American Richard Verma for top State Department position

Richard Verma picked for top US State Department post

United States Senate on Thursday confirmed Indian American Richard Verma as Deputy Secretary of State, Management and Resources, a position which is normally seen as the CEO of the powerful State Department in the US Government.

He served as the US's Ambassador to India from January 16, 2015, to January 20, 2017, and is currently the chief legal officer and the head of global public policy at Mastercard.

During the Obama Administration, Verma served as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs.

Earlier in his career, he was National Security Advisor to United States Senator Harry Reid while he was Democratic Whip, Minority Leader and then Majority Leader of the United States Senate.

Verma has served as Vice Chairman of The Asia Group, Partner and Senior Counsellor at Steptoe and Johnson LLP, and Senior Counsellor at the Albright Stonebridge Group.

He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as a Judge Advocate.

Verma earned a BS at Lehigh University, a JD cum laude at American University, an LLM with distinction at Georgetown University Law Center, and a PhD at Georgetown University.

He is the recipient of numerous awards and decorations, including the Distinguished Service Medal from the Department of State, the International Affairs Fellowship from the Council on Foreign Relations and the Meritorious Service Medal from the United States Air Force.

Verma was appointed to the President's Intelligence Advisory Board and is a former member of the Weapons of Mass Destruction and Terrorism Commission.

He serves as a trustee of The Ford Foundation and is on numerous other boards, including that of the National Endowment for Democracy and Lehigh University.

