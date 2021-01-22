US Senate confirms Austin as first Black Pentagon chief

US Senate confirms Lloyd Austin as first Black chief of Pentagon

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 22 2021, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 21:54 ist
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Credit: AFP Photo

The US Senate confirmed retired general Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense Friday, the second cabinet nominee of new President Joe Biden to gain approval and the first African American to lead the Pentagon.

Austin gained overwhelming support from both Biden's Democrats and opposition Republicans, despite having required a special Congressional waiver because he was a recently retired military officer being placed in a job reserved for civilians.

United States
Pentagon
Joe Biden
US Senate

