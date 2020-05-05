US Senate returns under new coronavirus crisis guidance

The US Senate returns to business Monday with new coronavirus guidelines in place, amid anxiety about a pandemic that has killed more than 67,000 Americans and left tens of millions out of work.

Lawmakers, who are being encouraged but not required to wear face masks, are expected to address disputes over how to confront the outbreak and mitigate the devastating economic impacts.

While the 100-seat Senate convenes at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) for its first full session since March 25, the larger, 435-member House of Representatives opted not to return this week.

Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy said he wants a "hybrid" opening of the chamber's work, including committees, as Washington and the rest of the nation debate how and when to open up.

But Democratic leaders who control that chamber said no, citing ongoing health safety concerns and a warning by the congressional physician that the US capital had yet to sufficiently flatten the curve of new coronavirus cases.

Those who do return to Capitol Hill are advised by that doctor, Brian Monahan, to practice social distancing, wear masks, limit the number of in-office staff, screen visitors, use hand sanitizer, and stay home if showing symptoms of illness.

The Senate's return follows a clash of sorts between congressional leaders and President Donald Trump.

After lawmakers were told last week that Monahan's office would not be able to test every member of Congress for the virus, the Trump administration offered to conduct the rapid screening.

But in a rare joint message, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday rejected the offer, stating that the tests should be reserved for the public.

Trump weighed in Monday via social media.

"By Congress not wanting the special 5 minute testing apparatus, they are saying that they are not 'essential,'" Trump tweeted.

"In any event, we have great testing capacity, and have performed 6.5 million tests, which is more than every country in the world, combined!"

Democrats have complained that McConnell was resuming full sessions but not considering legislation this week aimed at addressing the pandemic.

"I'm on the road to DC. It's a beautiful day for a drive -- but not for a Senate session that disregards the need for more COVID-19 relief," Senate Democrat Richard Blumenthal tweeted Monday.

"Instead of focusing on pandemic aid, Mitch McConnell is putting lives at risk to confirm non-urgent nominees."

Capitol hallways were unusually quiet, with a handful of staffers -- some masked, others not -- shuttling between offices.

Some Republicans are calling on Pelosi to bring her chamber back into session immediately.

McCarthy said Monday he is advocating a "crawl, walk, run" approach including the expansion of testing, limited staff and extended House floor votes to accommodate social distancing.