US Senate, White House reach deal on $2-trillion coronavirus rescue package

US Senate, White House seal deal on $2-tn COVID-19 plan

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 25 2020, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 11:52 ist
US President Donald Trump. (Reuters Photo)

The Senate and White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy and millions of Americans ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, the top Republican lawmaker said early Wednesday.

"At last, we have a deal," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, citing the massive "wartime level of investment into our nation."

The Senate and House of Representatives still need to pass the legislation before sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

