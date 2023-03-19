US Senator Warren calls for probe into bank failures

US Senator Warren calls for investigation into SVB and Signature Bank failures

Warren sent a letter to the inspectors general of the Treasury Department, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Fed, urging an investigation

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 19 2023, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 16:18 ist
US Senator Elizabeth Warren. Credit: AFP Photo

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is pushing tighter banking regulation, has called for an investigation into the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Warren sent a letter to the inspectors general of the Treasury Department, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Federal Reserve on Sunday, urging regulators to examine the management and oversight of the banks ahead of their collapses this month.

Also Read | Parent of Silicon Valley Bank seeks bankruptcy protection

She said preliminary results from the investigation should be provided within 30 days, the newspaper reported.

"The bank's executives, who took unnecessary risks or failed to hedge against entirely foreseeable threats, must be held accountable for these failures. But this mismanagement was allowed to occur because of a series of failures by lawmakers and regulators,” the report quoted Warren as writing.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

US news
Elizabeth Warren
Silicon Valley Bank
Federal Reserve
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kapil Sharma showered with love at 'Zwigato' screening

Kapil Sharma showered with love at 'Zwigato' screening

How AI 'revolution' is shaking up journalism

How AI 'revolution' is shaking up journalism

Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday

Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

 