US sends first shipment of power equipment in aid to Ukraine

The United States has shipped the first part of its power equipment aid to Ukraine, US officials said on Monday, as Washington works to support the country's energy infrastructure against intensifying attacks from Russia.
The first tranche was power equipment worth about $13 million, one of the officials said. Another source familiar with the matter said two planeloads of equipment would leave from the United States later this week.
