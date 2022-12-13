US sends 1st tranche of power equipment aid to Ukraine

US sends first shipment of power equipment in aid to Ukraine

The first tranche was power equipment worth about $13 million

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 13 2022, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 08:48 ist
In this file photo taken on February 05, 2022 Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen unload a plane carrying US military aid at Kyiv's Boryspil airport on February 5, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States has shipped the first part of its power equipment aid to Ukraine, US officials said on Monday, as Washington works to support the country's energy infrastructure against intensifying attacks from Russia.

G7 agrees Ukraine support platform ahead of aid summit

The first tranche was power equipment worth about $13 million, one of the officials said. Another source familiar with the matter said two planeloads of equipment would leave from the United States later this week. 

