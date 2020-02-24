US Supreme Court rejects Apple appeal against VirnetX

US Supreme Court rejects Apple appeal in patent fight with VirnetX

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Feb 24 2020, 20:48pm ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2020, 20:48pm ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear Apple Inc's bid to avoid paying about $440 million in damages for using patent licensing firm VirnetX Inc's internet security technology without permission in features such as FaceTime video calling.

The justices rejected Apple's appeal in the long-running case in which a federal jury in 2016 found that Apple had infringed VirnetX's patents and awarded $302 million. A judge later increased that amount to $439.7 million including interest and other costs. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Apple Inc
USA
Comments (+)
 