US SC snubs Trump on challenge to 'sanctuary' laws

US Supreme Court snubs Donald Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' laws

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 15 2020, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 19:37 ist
Reuters/File photo

The US Supreme Court on Monday handed President Donald Trump a defeat in his legal showdown with the most-populous US state, declining to hear his administration's challenge to "sanctuary" laws in California that protect immigrants from deportation.

The justices left in place a lower court ruling that upheld the bulk of three laws in the Democratic-governed state that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement authorities. The Trump administration had appealed that ruling to the high court.

Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, has made his hardline immigration policies a focus of his presidency, including a crackdown on legal and illegal immigration.

His administration sued California in 2018 in federal court, accusing the state of unlawfully obstructing enforcement of federal immigration law and saying the measures violate the US Constitution's provision that federal laws take precedence over state laws.

The California "sanctuary" laws in question prohibit private employers in the state from voluntarily cooperating with federal immigration officials and bar local law enforcement authorities from sharing information with federal officials about the release of potentially deportable immigrants from custody.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, has argued that the laws protect privacy in the workplace and prevent the state from being coerced into enforcing federal immigration law.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Supreme Court
Donald Trump
California
immigrants

What's Brewing

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 