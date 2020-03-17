US tech firms work together to combat coronavirus misinformation

US tech firms join to combat COVID-19 misinformation

Facebook, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this combination photo from Reuters. Credit: Reuters File Photo

U.S. technology companies, including Microsoft Corp, Facebook, Alphabet's Google, and Twitter, are working together to quell misinformation about the coronavirus on their platforms, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The companies, which also include LinkedIn, Reddit, and YouTube, said they were working in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world to share critical updates about the virus.

The United States has seen a sharp increase in virus cases with more than 3,500 infected, and at least 74 people dead, according to Johns Hopkins University and public health agencies.

