US teen enters Guinness World Records for world's longest female legs

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 07 2020, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 20:30 ist
Maci Gurrin. Credit: Instagram Photo (_maci.currin_)

A 17-year-old teenager Maci Gurrin from Texas, United States, earned a spot in the Guinness World Records for having the longest female legs.

Maci entered the Guinness World Records 2021 breaking Russia’s Ekaterina Lisina's record for the longest female legs.

"Maci's legs stretch almost a metre and a half in length! Her left leg measures 135.267 cm (53.255 in), while her right leg measures 134.3 cm (52.874 in),"  Guinness World Records wrote in a post.

When Maci realised that she has longer than average legs, she researched who holds the official Guinness World Records title for it. 

"Standing at 6 feet 10 in tall, her legs actually make up 60 per cent of her total height! She wanted to go after this record title to inspire tall people everywhere to embrace their height," the post added.

Today, after being awarded the record title, she wishes to be the world's tallest professional model in the future.

"I hope that tall women can see that height is a gift and that you shouldn't be ashamed that you're tall — you should embrace it," Maci said.

