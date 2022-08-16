US to not release $3.5 bn in frozen Afghan funds

The Biden administration on Monday ruled out releasing $3.5 billion in funds held in the United States back to Afghanistan’s central bank anytime soon, citing the discovery that al-Qaida’s leader had taken refuge in the heart of Kabul apparently with the protection of the Taliban government.

The position on the funds was outlined on the anniversary of the takeover of Afghanistan by the extremist Taliban militia and just over two weeks after an American drone strike killed Ayman al-Zawahri, the Qaida leader, on the balcony of a house tied to a faction of the Taliban coalition in an exclusive enclave of the Afghan capital.

“We do not see recapitalization of the D.A.B. as a near-term option,” said Thomas West, the U.S. government’s special representative for Afghanistan, referring to the initials for the central bank. He noted that US officials have engaged for months with the central bank about how to shore up Afghanistan’s economy but have not secured persuasive guarantees that the money would not fall into terrorist hands.

“We do not have confidence that that institution has the safeguards and monitoring in place to manage assets responsibly,” West said in a statement, previously reported by The Wall Street Journal. “And needless to say, the Taliban’s sheltering of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri reinforces deep concerns we have regarding diversion of funds to terrorist groups.”

Ned Price, the State Department spokesman, said the administration was searching for alternative ways to use the money to help Afghans at a time when millions are afflicted by a growing hunger crisis.

“Right now, we’re looking at mechanisms that could be put in place to see to it that these $3.5 billion in preserved assets make their way efficiently and effectively to the people of Afghanistan in a way that doesn’t make them ripe for diversion to terrorist groups or elsewhere,” Price said.

The issue of the frozen money remains one of the most sensitive questions a year after President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan, leading to the fall of the Western-backed government and the Taliban’s return to power. The White House has been acutely sensitive to the approach of the anniversary, anticipating that it would renew criticism of the chaotic US withdrawal and the restoration of a draconian regime of repression, especially targeting women and girls.

The operation that found and killed al-Zawahri has only accentuated the debate in recent days. Biden and his allies have argued that the success in hunting al-Zawahri down showed that the United States can still fight terrorists without a large deployment of ground troops. His critics have pointed to the operation as evidence of the fecklessness of Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan since it showed that the Taliban are once again sheltering al-Qaida figures as it did in the months and years before the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that al-Zawahri’s presence showed that the Taliban had “grossly violated” the withdrawal agreement first negotiated by President Donald Trump and carried out by Biden. But the administration has not explained what if any consequences it would impose on the Taliban as a result. The Taliban have denied knowing al-Zawahri was living in Kabul with his family, even though the Haqqani clan, a terrorist faction of the government, appeared to be sheltering him.

US intelligence agencies have concluded since the drone strike that while a handful of longtime members of al-Qaida remain in Afghanistan, the group has not reconstituted a major presence there since the U.S. withdrawal. But some counterterrorism experts said the judgment may be too optimistic.