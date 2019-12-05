US to restart Taliban talks after Trump green light

US negotiator for Afghanistan will shortly resume talks with the Taliban, officials said on Wednesday, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted diplomatic efforts that could end America's longest war.

Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul at the start of his mission following Trump's visit to Afghanistan last week, where he hinted at resuming negotiations.

During a surprise visit to an American military base in Afghanistan last week, Trump said the Taliban "wants to make a deal."

But the insurgents later said it was "way too early" to speak of resuming direct talks with Washington.

The State Department said that Khalilzad, a veteran US negotiator who was born in Afghanistan, would head to Qatar to meet with the Taliban, after his meetings in Kabul.

In a nod to concerns raised by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the State Department voiced support for a ceasefire -- a key priority for Kabul; important than any negotiations with the Islamist insurgents.

"Ambassador Khalilzad will rejoin talks with the Taliban to discuss steps that could lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and a peaceful settlement of the war, specifically a reduction in violence that leads to a ceasefire," a State Department statement said.

In September, the US and the Taliban were on the verge of signing a deal that would have witnessed Washington pull thousands of troops out of Afghanistan, in return for a security guarantee.

It was also expected to pave the way for direct talks between the Taliban and the government in Kabul, which could have resulted in a possible peace agreement, post 18 years of war.

But that same month, Trump abruptly called the year-long effort "dead" and gave an invitation to the insurgents, asking to meet in the US, after the killing of an American soldier.

Even during the stall in talks, Khalilzad has, in recent weeks, continued his whistle-stop tour of various nations with a stake in Afghan peace, including Pakistan.

He recently arranged a captive swap in which the Taliban released an American and an Australian academic- hostages for three years.

The Taliban has refused to negotiate with the Afghan government till now, considering it an illegitimate regime.