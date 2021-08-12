US to send troops to Kabul airport to pull out embassy staff

The United States said Thursday it was sending troops to the international airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul to pull out US embassy staff as the Taliban makes rapid gains.

"We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"This president prioritizes above all else the safety and security of Americans who are serving overseas," he said of Joe Biden, who has ordered a withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years.

Price said the embassy would remain open in its current location and "continue to do priority functions" but did not deny reports that work could be shifted to Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Price said the United States would start sending in daily flights to evacuate interpreters and others who assisted the United States who are fearful for their lives due to the Taliban advance.