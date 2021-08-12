US to send troops to Kabul to pull out embassy staff

US to send troops to Kabul airport to pull out embassy staff

The troops will provide ground and air support for the processing and security of Americans being sent out of the country

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 12 2021, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 00:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States said Thursday it was sending troops to the international airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul to pull out US embassy staff as the Taliban makes rapid gains.

"We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"This president prioritizes above all else the safety and security of Americans who are serving overseas," he said of Joe Biden, who has ordered a withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years.

Price said the embassy would remain open in its current location and "continue to do priority functions" but did not deny reports that work could be shifted to Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Price said the United States would start sending in daily flights to evacuate interpreters and others who assisted the United States who are fearful for their lives due to the Taliban advance.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

US
Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

What's Brewing

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 