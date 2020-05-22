US urges WHO to start review of pandemic response

US urges WHO to start review of pandemic response, seeks reforms

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • May 22 2020, 18:23 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 18:23 ist

The United States called on the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday to begin work immediately on investigating the source of the novel coronavirus, as well as its own handling of the response to the pandemic.

Admiral Brett P. Giroir, US Assistant Secretary for Health, told the WHO's executive board in a written statement: "As President Trump just made clear in his May 18 letter to Director-General Tedros, there is no time to waste to begin on the reforms needed to ensure such a pandemic never happens again."

An independent, comprehensive review of the WHO-led global response - as agreed in a resolution adopted by the WHO's annual ministerial assembly on Tuesday - should seek "complete and transparent understanding of the source, timeline of events, and decision-making process for the WHO's response to the COVID-19 pandemic", he said.

When the WHO Assembly resumes in the autumn, it must address the outcome of the review process, reforms to strengthen the WHO, "including the ability of Taiwan to participate as an observer", Giroir added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
World Health Organization
United Nations

What's Brewing

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 