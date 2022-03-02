US 'very open' to sanctioning Russian energy sector

The United States is "very open" to imposing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, adding that it is weighing the possible impact on global markets and US energy prices.
Asked if Washington and its Western allies would impose sanctions on Moscow's energy and gas industry, Psaki told MSNBC in an interview: "We’re very open."
"We’re considering it. It’s very much on the table, but we need to weigh what all of the impacts will be," she added.
