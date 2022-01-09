US vows 'severe response' to any further Russian aggression in Ukraine

US vows 'severe response' to Russia's action in Ukraine

Reuters
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a European official on Saturday that it was important to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, and that any further Russian aggression "would result in a severe response," a State Department spokesperson said.

Earlier on Saturday, a senior US administration official said the United States and allies are prepared to discuss with Russia in talks about Ukraine the possibility of each side restricting military exercises and missile deployments in the region.

US
Russia
Ukraine
World news

