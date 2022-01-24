US warns against Russia travel, cites Ukraine tension

US warns against travel to Russia, citing Ukraine border tensions

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 24 2022, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 08:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The US State Department on Sunday said US citizens should not travel to Russia due "to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine", further warning on the conflict with Kyiv as Moscow amasses troops near its neighbor.

The State Department reissued its travel advisory that says Americans should not travel to Russia, adding: "US citizens are strongly advised against traveling by land from Russia to Ukraine through this region."

US
Russia
Ukraine
World news

