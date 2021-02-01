US warns Myanmar over reports of Suu Kyi's arrest

US warns Myanmar over reports of Aung San Suu Kyi's arrest

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Feb 01 2021, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 09:14 ist
Aung San Suu Kyi. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States on Sunday warned Myanmar to reverse course following reports that the country's military had arrested its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a White House spokeswoman said.

Also read: Explained | Crisis in Myanmar after army alleges election fraud

"The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement, adding that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.

Myanmar
United States
Aung San Suu Kyi

