US warship challenges India's 'excessive maritime claims' near Lakshadweep Islands

A warship of the United States sailed through the Exclusive Economic Zone of India in the Indian Ocean on April 7 last without requesting for New Delhi’s prior consent deliberately and thus challenging “excessive maritime claims” of the South Asian nation.

The provocative move by the United States ran contrary to its strategic convergence with India to counter hegemonic aspirations of China in the Indo-Pacific region. While the US warships often challenge China’s expansionist claims in the South China Sea, the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, a similar move by the American Navy in the Exclusive Economic Zone of India came as a surprise for New Delhi, which has not yet publicly reacted to it.

The USS John Paul Jones, a missile destroyer of the United States, “asserted navigational rights and freedoms” approximately 130 nautical miles west of Lakshadweep Islands, a Union Territory of India, on April 7 last, according to a press-release issued by the 7th Fleet of the American Navy. The US warship did not request for India’s permission before sailing through the Exclusive Economic Zone of the South Asian nation.

“India requires prior consent for military exercises or manoeuvres in its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf, a claim inconsistent with international law,” the 7th Fleet of the US Navy stated. “This Freedom of Navigation Operation (FONOP) upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging India’s excessive maritime claims.”

The US move to challenge what it called “excessive maritime claims” of India came less than a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined American President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the first summit of the ‘Quad’ – thus upgrading the coalition the four democracies forged to counter the expansionist moves of China.

It also took place just three weeks after Biden’s Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, visited New Delhi. Austin had a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the two sides agreed to “work together to realise the full potential of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership”.

The USS John Paul Jones in fact sailed through the Exclusive Economic Zone of India on a day the American Navy’s amphibious transport dock USS Somerset concluded a joint exercise with the warships of the Indian, Australian, Japanese and French navies in the Bay of Bengal.

“The US forces operate in the Indo-Pacific region on a daily basis. All operations are designed in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows,” the 7th Fleet of the American Navy stated in the press-release posted on its website.

“We conduct routine and regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), as we have done in the past and will continue to in the future. (The) FONOPs are not about one country, nor are they about making political statements,” it added.