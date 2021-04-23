US will help India with surging Covid-19 cases: WH

US will help India with surging Covid-19 cases, says White House

It is a dire situation that we're trying to help in any way we can, Dr Fauci said at the White House coronavirus briefing

AP
  • Apr 23 2021, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 23:59 ist
White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients says the US is “committed to sharing vaccine supply” and “as our confidence around our supply increases, we will explore those options.” Credit: iStock Photo

Officials say the US is trying to help India deal with its coronavirus surge, which is straining that country's health care system amid a record number of infections.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration's top medical adviser on the pandemic, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with its counterpart agency in India to provide technical support and assistance.

India set another global record of daily infections for a second straight day with 332,730 cases. Hospitals officials are using social media, pleading with the Indian government to replenish their oxygen supplies.

“It is a dire situation that we're trying to help in any way we can,” Fauci said at the White House coronavirus briefing.

“They have a situation there where there are variants that have arisen. We have not yet fully characterised the variants and the relationship between the ability of the vaccines to protect. But we're assuming, clearly, that they need vaccines.”

White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients says the US is “committed to sharing vaccine supply” and “as our confidence around our supply increases, we will explore those options.”

USA
India
White House
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Anthony Fauci

