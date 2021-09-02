USFDA panel to discuss Covid-19 vaccine boosters on September 17

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday its outside advisers will meet on September 17 to discuss additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines and specifically Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech's application for the use of a booster vaccine dose.
