USFDA panel to discuss Covid boosters on September 17

USFDA panel to discuss Covid-19 vaccine boosters on September 17

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 02 2021, 05:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 05:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday its outside advisers will meet on September 17 to discuss additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines and specifically Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech's application for the use of a booster vaccine dose.

