Vacationing kids cited for dragging Florida alligator with noose

AP
AP, Port St. John,
  • Jun 20 2021, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 09:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Three California children got in trouble after catching an alligator by its neck and dragging it to shore while vacationing near a Florida lake.

Authorities said the children hooked a noose around the gator at Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John and dragged it to shore Thursday night. The 16-year-old was issued a citation for feeding, enticing or molesting alligators, Florida Wildlife Commission spokesperson Chad Weber.

The other two children are 6 and 8 years old and were not given any citations. Authorities said the vacationers were not familiar with local gator laws.

The gator had already returned to the water with the noose still around its neck when officials arrived. Florida Today reports a trapper was called out to remove the rope. The alligator was also picked up for public safety, but Weber didn't say whether it was being relocated or euthanised. 

