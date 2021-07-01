Estonia offers Green Pass to Indians who got Covaxin

Vaccinated but not with Covishield? You can still get 'Green Pass' for this European country

Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain are among the countries allowing travel by people who have taken Covishield vaccines

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 14:50 ist
The EU Digital Covid certificate or 'Green Pass' will be mandatory to travel to European countries and the document will serve as proof that a person is vaccinated against Covid-19. Credit: AFP File Photo/ Representative

Estonia on Thursday said that it would offer a 'Green Pass' to all Indian travellers who have been inoculated by any government-approved vaccine.

This means all those who have received the Covishield, Covaxin or Sputnik-V jabs so far are eligible to travel to Estonia without facing quaratine.

Eight other European nations on Thursday also eased their vaccination advisory for Indian travellers. However, they have so far only cleared Covishield for the 'Green Pass'.

Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain are among the countries allowing travel by people who have taken Covishield vaccines.

What is a 'Green Pass'?

The European Union's Digital Covid certificate or "Green Pass" is coming into effect on Thursday with an aim to facilitate free movement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU region.

The individual member states have the flexibility to also accept vaccines that have been authorised at the national level or those recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The EU Digital Covid certificate or 'Green Pass' will be mandatory to travel to European countries and the document will serve as proof that a person is vaccinated against Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India
Estonia
Coronavirus vaccine
Covaxin
Europe
EU
European Union

What's Brewing

Jim Morrison's: Did he OD or did he disappear?

Jim Morrison's: Did he OD or did he disappear?

In Pics: China celebrates 100 years of Communist Party

In Pics: China celebrates 100 years of Communist Party

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

45 years on, Mao remains symbol of communist China

45 years on, Mao remains symbol of communist China

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

 