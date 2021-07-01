Vaccinated but not with Covishield? You can still get 'Green Pass' for this European country

Estonia on Thursday said that it would offer a 'Green Pass' to all Indian travellers who have been inoculated by any government-approved vaccine.

This means all those who have received the Covishield, Covaxin or Sputnik-V jabs so far are eligible to travel to Estonia without facing quaratine.

Eight other European nations on Thursday also eased their vaccination advisory for Indian travellers. However, they have so far only cleared Covishield for the 'Green Pass'.

Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain are among the countries allowing travel by people who have taken Covishield vaccines.

What is a 'Green Pass'?

The European Union's Digital Covid certificate or "Green Pass" is coming into effect on Thursday with an aim to facilitate free movement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU region.

The individual member states have the flexibility to also accept vaccines that have been authorised at the national level or those recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The EU Digital Covid certificate or 'Green Pass' will be mandatory to travel to European countries and the document will serve as proof that a person is vaccinated against Covid-19.