Vatican reports its first coronavirus case

  • Mar 06 2020, 18:31pm ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2020, 18:31pm ist
The Vatican on March 6 reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by AFP)

The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

The clinic inside the tiny city-state -- which has some 1,000 residents -- will be deep cleaned, while the emergency room will remain open, spokesman Matteo Bruni told AFP.

The patient tested positive on Thursday.

The clinic is used by priests, residents and employees -- including those now retired -- as well as their relatives.

Bruni said the Vatican was getting in touch with all those who had passed through the clinic, as per protocol.

