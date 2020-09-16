Venezuela president behind crimes against humanity: UN

Venezuela president behind crimes against humanity: UN probe

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  Sep 16 2020, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 18:30 ist

Venezuela's president and top ministers are responsible for probable crimes against humanity including extrajudicial killings and the systematic use of torture, UN investigators said on Wednesday.

In their first report, the team of investigators said they had "reasonable grounds to believe that both the President and the Ministers of People's Power for Interior Relations, Justice and Peace and for Defence, ordered or contributed to the commission of the crimes documented".

