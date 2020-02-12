Victory here beginning of the end for Donald Trump: Bernie Sanders after New Hampshire Democratic primary win

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's crucial Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating moderate rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar in the race to challenge President Donald Trump for the White House, US networks projected.

With nearly 90 per cent of ballots counted, Sanders -- the flag-bearer for the party's progressive wing -- had 26 per cent of votes, with Indiana ex-mayor Buttigieg narrowly trailing on 24.3 percent and fellow Midwesterner Klobuchar on 19.9 percent.

"This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," Sanders told cheering supporters after NBC and ABC called the result in his favor.