Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singer singing about homeland goes viral

United States troops have completely withdrawn from Afghanistan after evacuating thousands of vulnerable Afghans

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 31 2021, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 14:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Ending 20 years of war, the United States troops have completely withdrawn from Afghanistan after evacuating thousands of vulnerable Afghans.

Among those thousands of refugees is a popular Afghan singer, Sharafat Parwani, who is seen singing about his motherland in a viral video.

Sharif Hassan, New York Times reporter, has shared the video on Twitter and has translated the lyrics of the song too.

Translating the song, he wrote, “You're tired of anguish, my homeland. You're without song and melody, my homeland. You're pained but without medicine, my homeland.”

“Sharafat Parwani, a popular singer who was recently evacuated, sings the song somewhere in a military base or refugee camp in the US,” Hassan added.

Parwani is seen sitting with a bunch of other evacuated Afghan men at an unknown location, which has left netizens emotional.

Here’s what some of Twitter users had to say about the video.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Afghanistan
singer
World news

What's Brewing

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 