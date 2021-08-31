Video of Afghan singer singing about homeland goes viral

Ending 20 years of war, the United States troops have completely withdrawn from Afghanistan after evacuating thousands of vulnerable Afghans.

Among those thousands of refugees is a popular Afghan singer, Sharafat Parwani, who is seen singing about his motherland in a viral video.

Sharif Hassan, New York Times reporter, has shared the video on Twitter and has translated the lyrics of the song too.

Translating the song, he wrote, “You're tired of anguish, my homeland. You're without song and melody, my homeland. You're pained but without medicine, my homeland.”

“Sharafat Parwani, a popular singer who was recently evacuated, sings the song somewhere in a military base or refugee camp in the US,” Hassan added.

Your tired of anguish, my homeland Your without song and melody, my homeland Your pained but without medicine, my homeland Sharafat Parwani, a popular singer who was recently evacuated, sings the song somewhere in a military base or refugee camp in the US.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/EoIVS7bPmz — Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) August 29, 2021

Parwani is seen sitting with a bunch of other evacuated Afghan men at an unknown location, which has left netizens emotional.

Such a tragedy. Wonderful people who deserve better. It's devastating — James Broms (@BromsJames) August 30, 2021

We r deeply sadenned by the way unwanted events happening in https://t.co/q77VzfUEX0 of now we r unable to do any physical help.. but our moral support continues for the innocent Afghans (ppl across the world)who r suffering unnecessarily — p vikram kumar (@vikramadhyaapak) August 31, 2021

I don't understand, but it sounds very sad. — Lavande du Sud😷 (@LLavandedusud) August 29, 2021

I pray for all of their success in prosperity ! Beautiful song ! Your Persian brother is wishing you all the BEST ! — Maz jasbi (@Mazjasbi) August 29, 2021

Thinks will change my brother... #Afghanistan will shine again — Meghasish (@Meghasish28) August 30, 2021

