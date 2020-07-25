Vietnam reports 1st case in over 3 months

Vietnam has reported the first local case of Covid-19 in over three months.

The 57-year-old man from central Da Nang city was hospitalised on Thursday with a fever and respiratory distress. The Health Ministry says his condition worsened and he was put on a ventilator.

Health workers have not been able to trace the source for his infection. For over a month, he did not travel outside his hometown, where no case of Covid-19 has been reported since April.

Da Nang city authorities have isolated the hospital he had visited and those who had been in contact with the man in the past weeks. His family members and over 100 others have initially tested negative for the coronavirus.

The news of a local infection after most activities had resumed in mid-May caused many to cancel or prematurely end their holidays in Da Nang, one of Vietnam's most popular beach destinations.

Vietnam has reported 416 confirmed cases and no deaths.