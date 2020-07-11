Virologist who fled to US from Hong Kong accuses China of covering up coronavirus

Li-Meng Yan, a virologist who moved to the US from Hong Kong accused China of compromising the well-being of people across the world by covering up details about the coronavirus.

In an interview with Fox News, she detailed China’s obligation as a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) to alert other countries of the world.

Yan has studied the novel coronavirus extensively and is allegedly one of the first people who noticed certain erratic patterns emerging in mainland China. She was asked by her supervisors to study the cluster of SARS-like cases emerging from China, who was hesitant of letting an outsider, particularly one from Hong Kong, to study the virus.

She mentioned experiencing a communication wall between herself and her peers in China, particularly in Wuhan, who suddenly stopped any communication on the virus whatsoever, even urging her to not ask questions.

This compelled Yan to leave. She gathered her passport and decided to leave, knowing that if she were caught attempting to flee, she would be imprisoned.

She claims that since she left Hong Kong, not only was she targeted with cyber attacks and her parents were extensively questioned too. They have since then contacted her and begged her to return.

Yan says she left Hong Kong so that she could tell the world the truth about coronavirus that China had been hiding. She claims she cannot go back home again.

The University of Hong Kong has revoked her access to her portal and emails.